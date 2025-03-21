Paragon Capital Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Paragon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,255,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,546,871,000 after buying an additional 1,700,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bank of America by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,613,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,028,000 after buying an additional 2,806,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,887,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,060,703,000 after buying an additional 1,671,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,929,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,769,000 after buying an additional 297,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Bank of America by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,658,000 after buying an additional 10,231,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $42.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.76. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $48.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.12 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Bank of America from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.64.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

