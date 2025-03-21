Paragon Capital Management LLC Buys 246 Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

Paragon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $673,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,337,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSEW opened at $76.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.63. Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.51 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

