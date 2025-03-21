Palogic Value Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Palogic Value Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,000 shares during the quarter. Domo comprises approximately 0.9% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned approximately 0.87% of Domo worth $2,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Domo by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after buying an additional 19,361 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Domo by 20.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 301,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 51,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Domo by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 18,069 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Domo from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised Domo to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

In related news, Director David R. Jolley sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $207,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,224.33. This trade represents a 8.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $8.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $324.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 2.56.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $78.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

