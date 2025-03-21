Palogic Value Management L.P. Sells 82,010 Shares of Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lowered its position in Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,289,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,010 shares during the period. Southland makes up about 1.8% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned approximately 2.68% of Southland worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Southland by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Southland by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 13,043 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new stake in Southland during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Southland by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southland by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 18,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Southland Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLND opened at $3.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.36. The stock has a market cap of $183.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $6.16.

About Southland

Southland Holdings, Inc engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling.

