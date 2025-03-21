Palogic Value Management L.P. Sells 3,743 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Palogic Value Management L.P. decreased its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the period. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 226.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MQY opened at $11.70 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.43 and a 1-year high of $13.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

