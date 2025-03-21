Palogic Value Management L.P. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Palogic Value Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $133,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $185,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.75 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush downgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of PEB opened at $10.58 on Friday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.95.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -9.30%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

