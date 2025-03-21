Palogic Value Management L.P. Buys Shares of 130,000 Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Palogic Value Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 130,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000. Palogic Value Management L.P. owned 0.16% of Aspen Aerogels at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASPN. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,892,424 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,482,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 248,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 32,476 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TD Cowen raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Aerogels has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.11.

ASPN stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $569.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Aspen Aerogels had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 7.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

