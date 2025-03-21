Palogic Value Management L.P. Buys 10,675 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Palogic Value Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABR. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $15,967,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 29.4% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,511,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,637,000 after buying an additional 797,453 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $2,181,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,854,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,823,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut Arbor Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

ABR opened at $12.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.03. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 37.49, a quick ratio of 35.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.05.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $262.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Arbor Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 144.54%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

