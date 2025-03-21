Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ) to Issue $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:OXLCZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th.
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ OXLCZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.83. 2,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,819. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.75. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027 has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $24.37.
About Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 5.00% Notes due 2027
