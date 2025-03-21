Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Sells 11,975 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,975 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 7.0% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC owned about 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $107,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,645,000 after buying an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,295,000 after buying an additional 21,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 15,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,311,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total value of $240,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $208,181.75. This trade represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 94 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.11, for a total value of $53,684.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,019.30. The trade was a 3.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,754 shares of company stock worth $17,691,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.1 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG stock opened at $491.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $563.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.34. The stock has a market cap of $175.17 billion, a PE ratio of 76.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $611.00 to $641.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.