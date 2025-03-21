Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,750,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 124.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,370,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $254,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,602 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,220,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5,144.9% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,150,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,026,000 after buying an additional 1,129,041 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,240,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,407,000 after buying an additional 888,764 shares during the period. 79.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of EFA opened at $84.18 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.91 and a fifty-two week high of $85.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.93. The company has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

