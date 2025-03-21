Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487,646 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 391.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 57,930.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock opened at $24.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $21.79 and a 12-month high of $27.24.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

