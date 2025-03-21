Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $3,774,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 181,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,774,000 after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $261.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $234.18 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

