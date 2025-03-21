Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC Acquires 24,855 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 436.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,855 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FreeGulliver LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. FreeGulliver LLC now owns 200,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,992,000 after buying an additional 46,690 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 25,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

IWL opened at $138.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.17. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a one year low of $120.18 and a one year high of $151.73.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

