OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Takes $282,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. FMR LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,913,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,922,784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,746,852 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 153.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,949,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807,662 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $184,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,789,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $111,274,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,749,006.10. The trade was a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 102,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $4,821,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,230,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,132,431. This trade represents a 7.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.93.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

