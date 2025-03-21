OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Sells 439,158 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 439,158 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,182,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 196,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,771 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,562 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 34,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average of $20.49. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $24.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 25.37%.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 11,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $266,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,145. This trade represents a 19.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

