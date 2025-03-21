OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New Investment in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 157,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,112,000 after buying an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 326,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,449,000 after buying an additional 184,560 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 719,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,732,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 94,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BK opened at $83.91 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $52.64 and a 52-week high of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.36%.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

