OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Makes New Investment in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,075 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,388 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,208,763,000 after acquiring an additional 191,020 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,187,222 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $701,825,000 after acquiring an additional 16,663 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,995 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $345,560,000 after acquiring an additional 117,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 409,130 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $90,090,000 after acquiring an additional 81,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of F5 by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 377,387 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $83,101,000 after acquiring an additional 27,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on F5 from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on F5 from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total transaction of $1,188,320.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,557.12. The trade was a 13.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $538,876.50. This trade represents a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,932 shares of company stock valued at $4,965,150. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $268.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.10. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $159.01 and a one year high of $313.00.

F5 Company Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Articles

