OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Lowers Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,045,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,299,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,460,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 645,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,251,537,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 254,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $506,257,000 after buying an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,088.15.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,867,832.76. This represents a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $1,854.52 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,105.65 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,836.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,983.62.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

