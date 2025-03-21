OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Acquires 5,381 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,260 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,106,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,278,153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497,321 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,989,157 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,676 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,347,303 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $257,108,000 after acquiring an additional 636,330 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 11,976,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348,185 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 8,799,541 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,115,000 after acquiring an additional 113,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on F shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

