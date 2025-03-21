Österreichische Post (OTCMKTS:OERCF) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Here’s Why

Shares of Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OERCF – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.24 and last traded at $33.24. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 500% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.50.
Österreichische Post Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05.
About Österreichische Post
Österreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Germany, Southeast and Eastern Europe, Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the distribution, collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions.
