Orosur Mining (OTCMKTS:OROXF) Shares Up 3.4% – Should You Buy?

Orosur Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OROXF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 310 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 55,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Orosur Mining Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06.
Orosur Mining Company Profile
Orosur Mining Inc engages in identifying and advancing mineral projects in South America. Its flagship project is the Anzá gold project located in the Middle Cauca Belt in northern Colombia. The company was formerly known as Uruguay Mineral Exploration Inc and changed its name to Orosur Mining Inc in January 2010.
Featured Stories
