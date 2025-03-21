Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Stifel Canada

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OLA. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 target price on Orla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cormark increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Orla Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Orla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.86.

TSE:OLA opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 284.71 and a beta of 1.57. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.78.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

