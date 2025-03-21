Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.86.

OLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Canada raised shares of Orla Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.50 target price on shares of Orla Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$12.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded Orla Mining to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on Orla Mining from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday.

OLA stock opened at C$13.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 284.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.78. Orla Mining has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$13.76.

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

