Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK) Receives Overweight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on OBK. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

OBK opened at $35.39 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.96. Origin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $27.69 and a twelve month high of $41.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 812.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

