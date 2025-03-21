Orca Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Trading 2.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.04 and last traded at $2.04. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Orca Energy Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13.

About Orca Energy Group

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and supply of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principal asset is the Songo Songo block comprising an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

