Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Up 18.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shot up 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 1,046,930,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 354% from the average session volume of 230,721,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.02.

About Oracle Power

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

