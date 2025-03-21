OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of OptiNose from $5.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of -0.30. OptiNose has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22.

In other news, CEO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 6,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total transaction of $33,729.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,464.99. The trade was a 4.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,213 shares of company stock valued at $43,643. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in OptiNose by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in OptiNose by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,075,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 155,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OptiNose by 33.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 326,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OptiNose in the fourth quarter valued at $2,824,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

