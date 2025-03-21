Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 402,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,724,000 after buying an additional 82,614 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Onsemi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,343,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.85.

ON opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.59. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $41.59 and a twelve month high of $80.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a net margin of 22.21% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

