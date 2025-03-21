OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMF. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in OneMain by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.27.

OneMain Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:OMF opened at $49.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.62. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $58.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.77.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.11%.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In other news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 2,808 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $157,500.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,960.79. The trade was a 15.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

See Also

