One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

One Stop Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ OSS opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.18. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 20.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in One Stop Systems by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 8,263 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 32.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.