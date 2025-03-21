One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.
One Stop Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ OSS opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.18. One Stop Systems has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $4.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. One Stop Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 20.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems Company Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than One Stop Systems
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.