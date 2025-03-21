One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 130 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 293.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $92.20 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12 month low of $85.17 and a 12 month high of $100.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.06.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.3667 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

