One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 196,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 334.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 19,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 0.73. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $22.29 and a 1 year high of $31.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

