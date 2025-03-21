One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $9.24 Million Stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,178 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up about 3.1% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC owned 0.10% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $9,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.53 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $51.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

