One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB grew its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,745,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,284,000 after buying an additional 37,636 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 35,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 109,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $2,123,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

