One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Acquires 975 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,202 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 0.7% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 73,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $34.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $27.37 and a 52-week high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.90.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

