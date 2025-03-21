OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A Invests $57,000 in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 767.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 198,457 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 496,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,642,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the period.

Shares of SPHY opened at $23.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.88 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $24.07.

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

