Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Insider Eric Robert Kelleher Sells 5,895 Shares

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 5,895 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $670,556.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,935. The trade was a 37.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Okta Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $112.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.56 and a 52-week high of $116.96. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of -322.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.89 and a 200-day moving average of $84.07.

Get Okta alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 7.1% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Okta by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Okta by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 477,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 346.2% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.