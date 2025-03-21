Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Odyssean Investment Trust (LON:OIT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 134.50 ($1.74) and last traded at GBX 135 ($1.75), with a volume of 248959 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135.50 ($1.76).

Odyssean Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 148.08 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 156.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £180.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.34 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Odyssean Investment Trust

In other news, insider Arabella Cecil purchased 3,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 150 ($1.95) per share, for a total transaction of £5,095.50 ($6,607.24). Also, insider Richard King acquired 2,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 153 ($1.98) per share, with a total value of £4,368.15 ($5,664.09). Insiders own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Odyssean Investment Trust

Odyssean Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended investment company that seeks to deliver attractive returns to its clients by investing in great businesses and supporting them to become even better. To achieve this the company has appointed Odyssean Capital LLP to manage the portfolio.

Odyssean Capital will invest in a concentrated portfolio of well researched smaller companies, typically too small for inclusion in the FTSE 250.

