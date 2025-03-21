NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,719 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $550,665,000 after buying an additional 1,823,650 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,865,446 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $803,432,000 after acquiring an additional 824,317 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 337.2% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 939,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,591,000 after acquiring an additional 724,951 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $115,396,000 after acquiring an additional 511,553 shares during the period. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at $48,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors
In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $202.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $198.21 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.45.
NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.
NXP Semiconductors Company Profile
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
