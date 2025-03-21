NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 88.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196,822 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,625 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of NXP Semiconductors worth $40,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $13,445,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $360,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 140.6% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 98,558 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $202.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $215.58 and its 200-day moving average is $223.45. The company has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $198.21 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This trade represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.