Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund (NYSE:NIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,021,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after purchasing an additional 229,939 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 751,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 123,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 18,823 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 140,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 46,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NIM stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.08. Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $9.58.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Select Maturities Municipal Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

