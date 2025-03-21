Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Insider Purchases A$49,729.50 in Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF – Get Free Report) insider Alexandra Gartmann purchased 12,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.87 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,729.50 ($31,276.42).

Nufarm Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.67, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 280.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Crop Protection and Seed Technologies segments. The Crop Protection segment solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and diseases.

