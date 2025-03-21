NRW Holdings Limited (NWH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on April 9th

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 23rd. This is a 7.7% increase from NRW’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

NRW Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fiona Murdoch purchased 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.77 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$30,193.00 ($18,989.31). Insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

NRW Company Profile

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Civil; Mining; and Minerals, Energy & Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

