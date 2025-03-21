NRW Holdings Limited (NWH) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on April 9th

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2025

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWHGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 23rd. This is a 7.7% increase from NRW’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

NRW Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fiona Murdoch purchased 10,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.77 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of A$30,193.00 ($18,989.31). Insiders own 6.43% of the company’s stock.

NRW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Civil; Mining; and Minerals, Energy & Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

See Also

Dividend History for NRW (ASX:NWH)

Receive News & Ratings for NRW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.