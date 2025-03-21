Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 207.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,306,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $73.80 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.66. The stock has a market cap of $353.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.7874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

NVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

