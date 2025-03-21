NOV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,616 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,353% compared to the typical volume of 180 put options.

NYSE NOV opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NOV has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NOV will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NOV by 12,344.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,309,433 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $179,718,000 after buying an additional 12,210,514 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 43,027,106 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $687,143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851,220 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in NOV by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 37,153,173 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $593,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963,660 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in NOV during the 4th quarter valued at $39,495,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in NOV in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. ATB Capital restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of NOV in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NOV from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

