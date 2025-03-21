Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Purchases 11,066 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $9,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1,711.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 53,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,858,000 after purchasing an additional 50,603 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health by 597.2% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $519.81.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ELV opened at $434.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $427.17. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

