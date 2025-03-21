Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Boosts Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPM. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.07. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $44.57 and a one year high of $77.44.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 49.25%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

