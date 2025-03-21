Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 20,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 131.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $3.90 in a report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut shares of NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.03.

NYSE:NIO opened at $4.72 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

