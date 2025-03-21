NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26, Briefing.com reports. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $71.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NIKE has a 12 month low of $67.09 and a 12 month high of $101.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.56.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on NIKE from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NIKE stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 388.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 160,980 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

